State Street Ballet to Perform at International Ballet Gala in Chile

By Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet | August 3, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s State Street Ballet will be featured alongside dancers from around the globe, including artists from the Bolshoi Ballet, Royal Ballet and New York City Ballet, at the International Ballet Gala and salute to global unity in Santiago, Chile.

Organized by State Street Ballet dancer Mauricio Vera and artistic director Rodney Gustafson, with help from the Chilean and American embassies, the gala features dancers representing 12 countries Aug. 11-13.

“State Street Ballet has always lead with the heart, and it’s our great honor that 10 of the 25 dancers featured at this international event are from our company,” said Gustafson.

Highlights of the program feature principal dancers from the Royal Ballet of London, Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet, the Joffrey Ballet, and New York City Ballet.

Ten dancers from State Street Ballet will perform original works from the company’s diverse repertoire.

Their program will include excerpts from “Five by Gershwin” by resident choreographer William Soleau; “Common Ground” by Edgar Zendejas; and “(con)version” by Kassandra Taylor Newberry, which will close all three public performances.

Artistic support staff traveling with the company include lighting designer Sammy Jelenick and managing director Tim Mikel.

The State Street Ballet tour will feature a seminar and discussion on the relevancy and importance of the performing arts in today’s global marketplace moderated by Gustafson, and a matinee performance and educational outreach program for children.

Performances are 8 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12, and 5 p.m. and 8 p..m. Aug. 13 at Teatro Municipal de Las Condes, Santiago, Chile. http://www.tmlascondes.cl/.

— Barbara Burger for State Street Ballet.

 

