Footworks Youth Ballet Dancing Three Classics

Ventura’s Footworks Youth Ballet presents three productions this spring in Ventura County showcasing a variety of ballet styles: The story ballet Peter and the Wolf, paired with Classical Symphony, both with music by Sergei Prokofiev; and the classic romantic ballet, Giselle.

Performances will be Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way.

Giselle will be staged at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 2; Peter and the Wolf and Classical Symphony will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 3; and outreach performances of Peter and the Wolf for students (K-8) are at 10 and 11:45 a.m., June 1.

Ventura’s Footworks lively performance of Peter and the Wolf includes the usual characters: the Wolf, Peter, Grandfather, the Bird, the Cat, and Ducks, as well as leaping Frogs, Villagers, Squirrels and Hunters.

The story takes an unexpected twist at the end with artistic director Kirsten Oakley’s entertaining interpretation of the children’s classic.

Accompanying Peter and the Wolf will be Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony, a George Balanchine-inspired ballet in the neoclassical style.

Choreographed by Oakley’s mentor Yvonne Mounsey, who danced in Balanchine’s New York City Ballet, Classical Symphony showcases a sleeker, more modern style based in classical ballet but featuring increased energy and speed, pared-down sets and costumes, and less reliance on a story.

Giselle is the epitome of romantic ballet. First performed in 1841 to the music of French composer Adolphe Adam, it is the story of love lost, remorse, and forgiveness.

Giselle offers audience members an opportunity to experience a ballet that is often dubbed as moody and ethereal with a touch of the supernatural.

Tickets are $22, $18 and $14. Call ticket hotline 486-2424. For online orders and information, visit www.footworksyouthballet.org.

Footworks Youth Ballet is a nonprofit ballet company whose purpose is to provide educational opportunities to young people through ballet.

— Betsy Manninen for Footworks Youth Ballet.