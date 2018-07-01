Monday, July 2 , 2018, 1:31 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Proposed Ballot Initiative Would Redraw Santa Barbara County Supervisorial Districts

Petition calling for Independent Redistricting Commission aims to eliminate gerrymandering tradition

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 1, 2018 | 11:15 p.m.

Joining the statewide cause to eliminate gerrymandering of political districts, a local nonprofit organization has gathered more than 16,000 signatures on a petition to start with the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Santa Barbara-based Reason in Government, representing what it calls “the radical center,” wants to create new supervisorial districts in the county that are “independent of the influence of the board.”

The organization collected 16,557 signatures in support of the new boundaries, which typically are reconfigured once every decade. A representative said the county Clerk-Recorder on June 18 certified the petition to create the Santa Barbara County Residents for Independent Redistricting Commission.

“Reason in Government believes that all levels of government can improve their effectiveness and efficiency, while simultaneously preserving the personal and economic liberty of their citizens,” the organization said in a news release.

In 2016, state legislation — in the form of Senate Bill 1108 — was enacted to allow counties to establish independent redistricting commissions. That was the spark for Reason in Government.

Montecito resident Bob Collector said eliminating gerrymandering is a “nonpartisan and progressive cause.”

“We believed that our county would embrace the opporutnity to serve as a leader in the movement to eliminate gerrymandering at the local government level,” he said, citing the county’s “strong tradition of political innovation” and the fact that SB 1108 was supported by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, and now First District Supervisor Das Williams, who was in the Assembly at the time.

The reapportionment intiative will go before the Board of Supervisors for consideration on Tuesday. It will cost between $75,000 and $100,000 to place the initiative on the November ballot.

