Band Together for Kids at Cottage Children’s Medical Center

This holiday season, show your support for Cottage Children’s Medical Center (CCMC), your local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, by banding together with the community to grow our Miracle Band garland!

Take a tip from 4-year-old Rayne Alderson, a former CCMC patient who was born with a heart defect. Rayne recently donated her birthday gifts to sick children at CCMC.

Instead of giving (or getting) clothes or candy this holiday, consider a gift idea that helps kids in the hospital: #BandTogetherForKids. Your gesture will create a warm and fuzzy feeling from head to toe, and will light up sweet smiles from our youngest patients.

Here’s How It Works

Pick up your FREE Miracle Band, decorate and sign it with your name (or the name of someone you’d like to honor), return it to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital during our Band Together for Kids event from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the corner of Oak Park Lane and West Pueblo Street.

Add the band to our decorative garland and have your picture taken demonstrating your link in helping to grow our vital health-care services for kids.

Individuals and community groups are encouraged.

Pick up a free garland band at the hospital’s volunteer desk, the hospital gift shop, or email a request to CMN gift officer Ann Peyrat at [email protected]. Suggested donation upon return of band as it’s added to our garland: $1.

For more information, contact Ann Peyrat at 805.879.8743.

Thank you for supporting Cottage Children’s Medical Center!