Banda Machos Bringing Dance Party to Chumash Casino Resort

Latin Grammy-nominated Banda Machos will have their fans on their feet when they bring their dance party to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29.

Tickets for the show are $20.

For more than 20 years, Banda Machos has been entertaining their loyal fans with their blend of Banda, Quebradita and Ranchera music. Get ready for a night of dancing and a full complement of Banda Machos hits when the group takes the stage at Chumash Casino Resort.

In 1990, 13 young men from Villa Corona, Mexico, decided to form a musical group, and their collective talents have led to a successful career featuring more than 20 albums to their credit.

Their success came early on in the Quebradita wave, a style popularized in Los Angeles' Latin circuit in the early 1990s. In particular, their third album, Sangre De Indio, which had their hit "Al Gato Y Al Raton" made them radio staples during that period.

In 1993, Banda Machos was awarded by Univisión's Lo Nuestro for Revelation of the Year in the Mexican/Regional category, achieving a Furia Musical Award for Best Mexican Band. The group’s “Zappa Mambo” was featured in the movie My Family, produced by Francis Ford Coppola in 1995.

After various lineup changes over the years, the group currently features Agustin Mariscal, Alejandro Diaz, Arturo Avila, Brayan Magana, Efrain Lopez, Carlos Calatayud, Javier Vidal, Jose Pablo Aguayo, Julio Cesar Guerrero, Leo Bueno, Maurcio Bueno, Rosalio Palafox and Ruben De Landa.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this renowned Latin band when it takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.