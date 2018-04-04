Banged-Up UCSB Women’s Volleyball Falls in Home Opener

College Volleyball

It’s been a rough pre-league season for the UCSB women’s volleyball team, and things didn’t get any better in Friday’s home opener against Yale in the four-team Thunderdome Classic. The Gauchos later fell to USC on the back end of their Friday doubleheader.

Weakened by injuries to a pair of outside hitters and thwarted by mistakes committed late in sets, the Gauchos remained winless on the season (0-8), falling in four sets, 25-23, 26-24, 26-28, 25-23.

“We’re a little too high-error at the end of the sets and we’re helping the other team by giving them a few freebies,” UCSB coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said. “We obviously had some really nice moments in there but we need to finish out (sets) with that same mentality.”

Lindsey Ruddins, who is playing hurt, carried the offensive load for UCSB. The 6-foot-2 sophomore had 29 kills in 72 attacks and hit a respectable .236 for the match. She also had 16 digs for a double-double. Rowan Ennis and Charlie Robinson were the next highest kill leaders with seven apiece. Setter Annie Hasselmann had 45 assists, Emilia Petrachi picked up 17 digs and Sydney Bast had 12.

Yale had great balance, putting four players in double figures for kills. Kathryn Attar and Izzy Simqu each recorded 11 and Kelley Wirth and Destiny Daniel notched 10 apiece. Setters Franny Arnautou (25) and Kelsey Crawford (14) combined for 39 assists and Gray Malias was the digs leader with 13.

In the second match of the day, 19th-ranked USC beat Arkansas in five sets (22-25, 25-21, 20-25, 26-24, 15-9).

The Gauchos are so beat-up at outside hitter (Chloe Allen and Chanel Hoffman are out with injuries) that Welch used the 5-foot-6 Bast, senior defensive specialist, as a pin hitter.

“We’re a little banged up right now, so we don’t have all our players available,” Welch said. “It just needs to be next Gaucho up, and we’re looking for somebody to step up and say, ‘I’m going to shoulder some of that role.’

Bast did fine hitting on the outside (she had three kills), but Yale took advantage of her size.

“They tried to exploit that but Sydney was solid for us and she solidified our passing. It helped us in some ways and it gave them a target,” said Welch.

Despite playing shorthanded, UCSB was in position to break into the win column for the first time this season. The mistakes, however, derailed them down the stretch in sets.

In Set 1, a Robinson kill after a tough serve by Lexi Rottman tied the score at 19. After Yale called time out, the Gauchos committed a serving error and the Bulldogs then ran off the next four points, one coming off a UCSB hitting error and another off an overpass.

UCSB got four points back, two on Ruddins’ kills, but Arnautou delivered a kill for Yale to end the set.

The score was tied at 24 in the second set, when UCSB committed another serving error. On Yale’s serve, the Gauchos made a bad pass and the Bulldogs’ Kathryn Attar put the ball way for the winning point.

UCSB overcame deficits of 7-1 and 16-9 to pull out the third set. Ennis and Kjia Rivers combined on a block to tie the score at 26, Ennis put down an overpass for the lead and Ruddins ended the game with a kill. That last two points were set up by tough serves from freshman Kobie Jimenez, who played on Ventura High's CIF-Southern Section chanmpionship team last fall.

The Gauchos rode the momentum from the third set to an early lead in the fourth. But Yale fought back behind the hitting of Daniel in the middle and Malias on the outside.

An ace by Malias gave the Bulldogs an 18-14 lead. UCSB pulled to 23-22 and were hitting for a chance to tie the score. But Daniel came up with a big solo block to put the Bulldogs at match point. Robinson sided out before the Gauchos hit the next ball long to end the match.

Welch said the injuries and the limitations of some players, have made putting a solid starting lineup on the floor like a juggling act.

“We’ve had a lot of adjustments even since the end of spring,” she said. “We have players in some positions that we weren't half expecting to have to play right now. We’re dealing with adversity and we just have to do a better job with it. We have players that have limitations. We have some limitations we’re dealing with, so sometimes it feels like we’re playing with one hand tied behind our back.

"But we are still capable of more than what we’re doing right now.”

She’s confident things will eventually start coming together.

“We’re trying to find the right rhythm and who can play under what circumstances,” she said.

On the team’s morale, she said: “They’re a great group, they’re courageous. They’re going to be fine. Of course, they just need to stay confident because that’s the hardest thing when you’re struggling.”

In the second match of the day the Gauchos were swept in three sets by a strong USC team, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20. Five freshmen started for UCSB in the loss.

Rivers notched nine kills and four blocks, and the Gauchos made things interesting by tying the third set at 17 and forcing a USC timeout. The Trojans ultimately recovered and an 8-3 run solidified the victory.

