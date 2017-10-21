Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:44 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Bank of America Awards Housing Trust Fund $5,000

Grant to support housing down payment programs

Nick Cassidy, of Bank of America Leadership Team, presents grant check to Jennifer McGovern of Housing Trust Fund. (Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County)
By Jennifer McGovern for Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County | October 21, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County (HTF) has received a $5,000 economic development grant from Bank of America.

The bank works with local nonprofits providing services and solutions addressing a range of economic development issues from affordable housing and anti-poverty self-sufficiency resources to homeless transition shelters and small business micro-lending programs.

Bank of America has been a steadfast supporter of HTF’s mission and community goals, the Housing Trust Fund said.

The grant provides key operating support for the Housing Trust Fund’s $6.7 million Revolving Loan Fund for affordable housing production and for expansion of its countywide Workforce Homebuyer Program.

The Workforce Homebuyer Program provides down-payment loans to first-time, low-to-middle income homebuyers to help them buy an entry-level home in the community where they work.

“Bank of America has been a strong supporter of the Housing Trust Fund," aid Jennifer McGovern, president/CEO of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.

"Their contribution supports our efforts to fund quality affordable housing projects throughout Santa Barbara County and to help local working families purchase their first home and put down roots in the community,” she said.

“Advancing community development initiatives strengthen the vibrancy of Santa Barbara as a place where people can afford to live, work and do business,” said Midge Campbell Thomas, market president for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, Bank of America.

“We’re honored to partner with the Housing Trust Fund and other nonprofits that are creating innovative solutions to the issues we face around community development and neighborhood revitalization to help build a thriving regional economy,” she said.

