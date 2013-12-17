Jason Wilson Joins The Bank of Santa Barbara as Senior VP, Commercial Team Leader

The Bank of Santa Barbara, locally known as "The Bank," announces Jason Wilson as the newly appointed senior vice president and commercial team leader.

Wilson will be in charge of leading a team of commercial lenders, developing new commercial loan and deposit opportunities, providing guidance in the structuring of loans, installing best practices and motivation within the sales process, and managing the existing book of commercial loans at The Bank.

For the last nine years, Wilson worked at Rabobank, where he recently served as the vice president and business banking market manager. In 2012, Wilson was recognized as the Commercial Banker of the Year and as the Top Producer for the $14 billion bank. Last year, the Pacific Coast Business Times also honored Wilson as a 40 under 40 winner for his accomplishments as a banker in Santa Barbara County.

"The addition of Jason is part of our initiative to thoughtfully and strategically bolster our team with experienced, community-focused professionals who are motivated by the achievements of our customers," said Eloy Ortega, CEO of The Bank. "The recent hires of Ale Ortega-Botello as VP, Joanne Funari as COO and, more recently, Jason Wilson illustrate we are continuing on a trajectory of success for the people and business we serve.

"This team made a conscious decision to join The Bank because of their passion for the local community. I look forward to the great things we will accomplish together."

Wilson, who is a self-proclaimed lifelong banker, says, "My favorite thing about being a banker is helping customers and businesses achieve their short-, mid- and long-term goals. I care about my clients, enjoy being their trusted financial advisor, and have not lost a customer in 13-plus years of service."

Wilson is active as a board member and secretary for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table. He volunteers for the Unity Shoppe and sits on the fundraising committee.

Wilson is also involved with the Santa Barbara Young Professionals and is on his third year at Pacific Coast Banking School, a graduate level school for bankers.

— Erinn Lynch is a publicist representing The Bank of Santa Barbara.