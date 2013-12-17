Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:49 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Business

Jason Wilson Joins The Bank of Santa Barbara as Senior VP, Commercial Team Leader

By Erinn Lynch for The Bank of Santa Barbara | December 17, 2013 | 12:51 p.m.

The Bank of Santa Barbara, locally known as "The Bank," announces Jason Wilson as the newly appointed senior vice president and commercial team leader.

Jason Wilson
Jason Wilson

Wilson will be in charge of leading a team of commercial lenders, developing new commercial loan and deposit opportunities, providing guidance in the structuring of loans, installing best practices and motivation within the sales process, and managing the existing book of commercial loans at The Bank.

For the last nine years, Wilson worked at Rabobank, where he recently served as the vice president and business banking market manager. In 2012, Wilson was recognized as the Commercial Banker of the Year and as the Top Producer for the $14 billion bank. Last year, the Pacific Coast Business Times also honored Wilson as a 40 under 40 winner for his accomplishments as a banker in Santa Barbara County.

"The addition of Jason is part of our initiative to thoughtfully and strategically bolster our team with experienced, community-focused professionals who are motivated by the achievements of our customers," said Eloy Ortega, CEO of The Bank. "The recent hires of Ale Ortega-Botello as VP, Joanne Funari as COO and, more recently, Jason Wilson illustrate we are continuing on a trajectory of success for the people and business we serve.

"This team made a conscious decision to join The Bank because of their passion for the local community. I look forward to the great things we will accomplish together."

Wilson, who is a self-proclaimed lifelong banker, says, "My favorite thing about being a banker is helping customers and businesses achieve their short-, mid- and long-term goals. I care about my clients, enjoy being their trusted financial advisor, and have not lost a customer in 13-plus years of service."

Wilson is active as a board member and secretary for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table. He volunteers for the Unity Shoppe and sits on the fundraising committee.

Wilson is also involved with the Santa Barbara Young Professionals and is on his third year at Pacific Coast Banking School, a graduate level school for bankers.

— Erinn Lynch is a publicist representing The Bank of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 