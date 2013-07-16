The Bank of Santa Barbara Welcomes New VP Ale Ortega-Botello

The Bank of Santa Barbara, locally known as “The Bank,” announces Ale Ortega-Botello as the newly appointed vice president and business development officer.

With more than 27 years in the banking industry, Ortega-Botello’s primary role with The Bank will be to build and develop business relationships in the Santa Barbara community. Ortega-Botello has served in an executive capacity for MidState Bank, City Commerce Bank and Bank of America. More recently, she worked with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, where she managed multiple offices.

“I am thrilled to be joining a locally owned bank where decisions are made by people who live in our community,” Ortega-Botello said. “I look forward to dedicating my efforts to provide exemplary service to clients and ensure their financial goals are met. Those are my key drivers and motivators.”

Ortega-Botello’s experience in banking is matched by her knowledge of the local community. A native to Santa Barbara, she has served on numerous boards and is actively volunteering with organizations such as the American Heart Association, United Way of Santa Barbara County, Dos Pueblos Little League, the Alpha Resource Center and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“Ale represents all we stand for as a community bank,” The Bank CEO Eloy Ortega said. “She has a keen understanding of the financial services industry and cares deeply about quality and attentive service. We are proud to have her as part of our team.”

When not working, Ortega-Botello enjoys biking, golfing, fishing, baseball and walking her miniature fox terrier with her husband of 27 years, Jose Botello. She considers herself a proud mother of David, who is 23 years old and serving in the U.S. Marines, and Adrian, who is 18 years old and attending Santa Barbara City College in the fall.

In 2009, recognizing a need for a bank that understands the local market, a group of Santa Barbara business leaders and philanthropists — including Eloy Ortega, Paul Orfalea and Thomas Parker — purchased The Bank of Santa Barbara from Capitol Bancorp Limited, a bank holding company headquartered in Lansing, Mich. They established the first branch headquarters in downtown Santa Barbara and followed three years later, in 2012, with a Goleta branch office.

In May, for the second consecutive year, The Bank was recognized by The Findley Reports on Financial Institutions as a “Premier Performance ” bank based on 2012 year-end financial results. This award ranks The Bank among an elite tier of top-performing California financial institutions.

