Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

The Bank of Santa Barbara Welcomes New VP Ale Ortega-Botello

By Erinn Lynch for The Bank of Santa Barbara | July 16, 2013 | 9:36 a.m.

The Bank of Santa Barbara, locally known as “The Bank,” announces Ale Ortega-Botello as the newly appointed vice president and business development officer.

Ortega Botello
Ale Ortega-Botello

With more than 27 years in the banking industry, Ortega-Botello’s primary role with The Bank will be to build and develop business relationships in the Santa Barbara community. Ortega-Botello has served in an executive capacity for MidState Bank, City Commerce Bank and Bank of America. More recently, she worked with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, where she managed multiple offices.

“I am thrilled to be joining a locally owned bank where decisions are made by people who live in our community,” Ortega-Botello said. “I look forward to dedicating my efforts to provide exemplary service to clients and ensure their financial goals are met. Those are my key drivers and motivators.”

Ortega-Botello’s experience in banking is matched by her knowledge of the local community. A native to Santa Barbara, she has served on numerous boards and is actively volunteering with organizations such as the American Heart Association, United Way of Santa Barbara County, Dos Pueblos Little League, the Alpha Resource Center and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“Ale represents all we stand for as a community bank,” The Bank CEO Eloy Ortega said. “She has a keen understanding of the financial services industry and cares deeply about quality and attentive service. We are proud to have her as part of our team.”

When not working, Ortega-Botello enjoys biking, golfing, fishing, baseball and walking her miniature fox terrier with her husband of 27 years, Jose Botello. She considers herself a proud mother of David, who is 23 years old and serving in the U.S. Marines, and Adrian, who is 18 years old and attending Santa Barbara City College in the fall.

In 2009, recognizing a need for a bank that understands the local market, a group of Santa Barbara business leaders and philanthropists — including Eloy Ortega, Paul Orfalea and Thomas Parker — purchased The Bank of Santa Barbara from Capitol Bancorp Limited, a bank holding company headquartered in Lansing, Mich. They established the first branch headquarters in downtown Santa Barbara and followed three years later, in 2012, with a Goleta branch office.

In May, for the second consecutive year, The Bank was recognized by The Findley Reports on Financial Institutions as a “Premier Performance ” bank based on 2012 year-end financial results. This award ranks The Bank among an elite tier of top-performing California financial institutions.

For additional information, click here or call 805.730.7860.

— Erinn Lynch is a publicist representing The Bank of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 