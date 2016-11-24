Bank of Santa Maria Promotes Quintana, Rice

Janet Silveria, president and CEO at Community Bank of Santa Maria, has announced two promotions at the bank. Dolly Quintana has been promoted to a loan officer based at the bank’s South Broadway branch, and Allie Rice is the newest officer at their division, Lompoc Community Bank.

“This is an exciting time for us,” Silveria said. “A combination of continuous growth over the past few years and a very dedicated internal team has made these promotions both necessary and possible.”

Rice, a native of Santa Maria, first joined the bank in May, 2009. Rice attended Allan Hancock College and was very involved with the Santa Maria Valley YMCA prior to joining the bank. She has since worked a variety of operational positions before being promoted to operations supervisor at the bank’s Lompoc Division.

Quintana, also a native of Santa Maria, and a graduate of Santa Maria High School, joined Community Bank of Santa Maria June, 2015. She was most recently an operations manager of the bank’s division, Lompoc Community Bank. With more than 17 years of operational and lending experience, it was an easy transition to the lending department.



Community Bank of Santa Maria, the only bank headquartered in Santa Maria, opened for business in March 2001 and employs a staff of 56 in three branch locations and its administrative office.

— Janet Silveria for Community Bank of Santa Maria.