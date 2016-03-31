Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Bank Robbery in Montecito

Santa Barbara police were investigating an attempted robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon at a bank branch on Coast Village Road in Montecito.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at the Union Bank branch at 1030 Coast Village Road, which is within Santa Barbara city limits, according to Sgt. Andy Feller.

No weapon was seen in the robbery, Feller said, and the suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Police released a description and surveillance photograph of the man, who is a white male in his 40s, at least 6 feet tall, wearing a black shirt, a baseball cap and possibly balding.

The department initially said the suspect left with cash, but revised its statement to say the suspect presented a demand note to a bank teller and fled the scene before receiving any cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SBPD Detective Douglas Klug at 805.897.2346 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

