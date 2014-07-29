Attorneys Peter Susi, Jon Gura Join Santa Barbara Law Firm of Hollister & Brace

Santa Barbara bankruptcy attorneys Peter Susi and Jon Gura have joined the law firm of Hollister & Brace.

Susi’s practice is limited exclusively to bankruptcy, reorganization and other debtor/creditor-related matters.

Susi has acted as lead attorney on more than 100 Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases and served as counsel to Chapter 7 and Chapter 11 trustees on numerous occasions. He also has represented creditor and investor committees in many complex cases, and is experienced in negotiating and documenting complex business transactions and marital disputes and dissolutions involving insolvency issues.

Susi graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Amherst College in 1969 and received his J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School in 1974.

Prior to joining Hollister & Brace, Susi practiced at the law firms Stutman Treister & Glatt, Danning Gill, Michaelson & Gould, and Michaelson Susi & Michaelson, which became Susi & Gura in 2011.

Susi has also served as an adjunct professor at Santa Barbara College of Law and a volunteer judge pro tem. He lectures regularly to bar associations and certified public accountancy groups as well as to the general public.

Gura is an experienced transactional attorney and litigator, with a strong background in bankruptcy, corporate restructuring, insolvency and real estate matters.

Prior to joining Hollister & Brace, Gura served as a law clerk to the Honorable Ronald S.W. Lew, District Court Judge for the Central District of California, and practiced at the law firms Irell & Manella, Klee Tuchin Bogdanoff & Stern, Michaelson Susi & Michaelson, and its successor firm, Susi & Gura.

Gura graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of California-Berkeley with a bachelor of arts degree in economics in 1996. He then received his J.D. from the UCLA Law School, where he graduated Order of the Coif in 1999.

Gura is active in the Santa Barbara community, having served on the foundations for Santa Barbara High School and Montecito Union School, and currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Montecito Union School District and as the president of the board of Knowlwood Tennis Club in Montecito.

Hollister & Brace was founded in 1966. The firm’s practice areas include business, real property, including land use, transactions and environmental practice, taxation, oil, gas and minerals, litigation, class actions, estate planning, bankruptcy and family practice.

Click here for more information.

— Marcus Bird represents Hollister & Brace.