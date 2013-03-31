Banner Project Tells the Stories of Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s Members

There is a wonderful exhibit, the Banner Project, currently being shown at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara. The banners are large photographs of Y members, families and groups coupled with brief quotations from each about the meaning and importance of the Y in their lives.

The Young Men’s Christian Association name comes from the group of young Christian men who formed an association in London in 1844. Today the YMCA includes people of all ages, women as well as men, Christians and others.

“All demographics,” said Andrea Opfer, a member of the team that conducted the Banner Project. “In fact, the multigenerational aspect really stands out.”

The project shows “Y stories,” often life long and sometimes family lore that started several generations ago, perhaps in other places. Although many people identify the importance of physical fitness with the Y, the words “gym” or “workout” are rarely used when members speak of the meaning of the Y in their lives.

“Because the stories tell so much about the broader mission of the Y, it was important for the banners to be in place before the annual Campaign For Youth and Families,” added Meredith Taylor, member services accountant and another member of the team.

A survey of the banners brings out a wealth of phrases that indicate the depth of feeling the speakers express for one of the world’s best known, most easily identified and most widely embraced institutions.

“Compatibility,” “friendships,” “my support team,” “a lifelong process,” “enjoy the ambience,” “I love this Y,” “I am happy here,” “gives us confidence,” “taught us to be leaders,” “met such nice people,” “the Y is my family,” “has taught me about communicating,” “learned so much in preschool,” “a constant positive in my life for 50 years,” “we really care for each other,” “a reason to get up and have a regular routine” and “I include my children’s wellbeing as well as my own” are only some of the sentiments expressed by Y members and participants.

“I believe the Y saved my life because of the exercise I get,” offered one of the Active Older Adults.

“No one doubts the benefits of physical activity,” added another member of the AOA. “But the Y is about social interaction that brings people together for matters of the mind and spirit, too.”

He cited the weekly Book Swap as this Y’s way of carrying on the long tradition in old YMCA buildings of having a reading room.

But as glad as people are to be physically fit and active, the characteristics Y members mention most often are the most meaningful: other people, friendships, and personal and character development.

When asked what she learned that she did not expect, Opfer had a ready reply: “It was the way some people got tears in their eyes when they would say, ‘If it were not for the Y ...’”

One of the younger members put it best: “The Y is a great place to have a big heart.”

Participation, events and projects vary by branch so click here for more information, or contact your local YMCA:

» Camarillo Family YMCA, 3111 Village at the Park Drive, 805.484.0423

» Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., 805.736.3483

» Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Lane, 805.969.3288

» Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, 805.687.7727

» Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez, 805.686.2037

» Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, 805.642.2131

— Thomas Schmid is the Active Older Adult Program specialist for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.