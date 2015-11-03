Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:12 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Barbara Ben-Horin Takes Helm of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara as CEO

By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara | November 3, 2015 | 2:57 p.m.

Barbara Ben-Horin

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is excited to announce that after an extensive search, Barbara Ben-Horin has been selected to serve the organization as their new chief executive officer.  

She succeeds Monica Spear, who resigned in May after 20 years of service. Since then, Girls Inc. board member and advocate Tracy Jenkins has graciously served as interim CEO, helping the organization manage its growth and continue its valuable work in the community throughout the transition.

“Barbara is an experienced leader with deep roots in the community, and we are thrilled to welcome her as our new CEO,” said Christi Sulzbach, president of the Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara board of trustees. “She is dedicated to women and children’s issues as well as education, and we’re certain that under Barbara’s leadership, we will deepen our impact and our reach so we may continue to empower the girls of our community.”

Ben-Horin brings to Girls Inc. more than 35 years of experience as a leader and fundraiser for major nonprofit organizations and educational institutions.

For the last five years, she served as director of development at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA). Prior to that, she held the position of CEO for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College (SBCC), ranked California’s top community college, where she lead the organization in implementing a full program of advancement and development activities. 

Ben-Horin’s extensive background includes serving as the national vice president for planned giving with American Friends of The Hebrew University(AFHU), the U.S. fundraising arm for The Hebrew University of Jerusalem which at the time of her tenure with the organization held approximately $400 million in its endowment to support the University. In this role, she designed and managed a national planned giving effort, securing gifts ranging from $100,000 to $20 million. 

She has previously held positions with the Anti-Defamation League, where she spent eight years, as well as directing the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara and Shelter Services for Women (now known as Domestic Violence Solutions).

Additionally, Ben-Horin served as assistant administrator for the Santa Barbara County Office of Education School Business Advisory Services and spent ten years as an independent consultant, lending her expert services in nonprofit management and fundraising to organizations throughout Santa Barbara County.

“As we look to the opportunities that lie ahead with Barbara at our helm, we are appreciative beyond words to Tracy Jenkins, whose devoted leadership and commitment to Girls Inc. has carried the organization through this transition,” added Sulzbach. “Thanks to Tracy, Girls Inc. has seamlessly continued to serve the girls in our community while we were able to focus on finding a new leader.” 

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is a chapter of Girls Incorporated, a national organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.

Through educational programs and advocacy, Girls Inc. encourage girls and young women to take risks; master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges; and lead successful, independent and fulfilling lives.

Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 