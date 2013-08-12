Barbara Dow of Santa Barbara, 1941-2013

Posted on August 12, 2013 | 1:30 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Barbara Dow, formerly of Annapolis, Maryland, peacefully passed away in Santa Barbara, California, on July 25, 2013, after a long battle with cancer. She was born Barbara Martucci in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1941, the daughter of Frances and Frank Martucci.

After graduating from Duquesne University, Barbara taught in elementary schools at U.S. Air Force bases in Okinawa and France. She lived in London for four years in the early 1970s while her husband, John Sorensen, was posted at the U.S. Embassy. Together they adopted one daughter, Krista, and had a second daughter of their own, Stacy.

The marriage ended and Barbara returned to Maryland where she earned a master's degree in Educational Administration from Bowie State University. She worked as a teacher, administrator and elementary school principal in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. She retired as the principal of Woodside Elementary School in Glen Burnie, Maryland, in 2002.

Barbara married Richard Dow in 1978, and they lived together in Annapolis, Honolulu and then Santa Barbara until her death in late July. In addition to her husband, she leaves daughters Krista Sorensen Gulotta of Crofton, Stacy Sorensen Berger of California, and grandchildren Kayla Hayes, David Berger Jr. and Lauren Berger.

A memorial mass and reception in her honor will be held in Annapolis on a date not yet determined. Arrangements were by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.