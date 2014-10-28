Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:50 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Barbara Frink Joins Lompoc Valley Medical Center as Health Information Management Director

By Nora Wallace for the Lompoc Valley Medical Center | October 28, 2014 | 4:44 p.m.

The Lompoc Valley Medical Center is pleased to announce that Barbara Frink has been named health information management director for the Lompoc Healthcare District.

Barbara Frink
Barbara Frink

Frink comes to the district after a distinguished 16-year career at Boulder Community Hospital, where she most recently served as interim director of the Health Information Management Department.

As health information management director at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Frink will manage a 15-person department responsible for implementing and maintaining the confidentiality and security of medical record information for the Acute Hospital, Comprehensive Care Center and the Champion Center.

“We are delighted to welcome Barbara Frink to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Raggio said. “Barbara brings with her an extensive history in health information services and medical records. Her problem-solving ability and innovative approach to streamlining processes make her an asset to our district.”

Frink is drawn to the complexity of medical records management.

“This is a dream come true,” she says. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

Frink is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in health information management at Regis University in Denver. She holds an associate's degree in radiologic technology from the Community College of Denver’s Auraria campus and an associate's degree in health information technology from Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, Colo.

Previously, she held various positions in the medical field, including manager for the Medical Records Department; coordinator for the Medical Records Department; mammographer; ultrasound technologist and radiologic technologist.

“When I came to interview, everyone was just wonderful,” Frink says. “It felt like coming home. I felt this is the place I needed to be. It was like I’ve known the people forever.”

Frink began her new position on Monday.

— Nora Wallace is a public relations coordinator for the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 