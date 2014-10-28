Barbara Frink Joins Lompoc Valley Medical Center as Health Information Management Director

The Lompoc Valley Medical Center is pleased to announce that Barbara Frink has been named health information management director for the Lompoc Healthcare District.

Frink comes to the district after a distinguished 16-year career at Boulder Community Hospital, where she most recently served as interim director of the Health Information Management Department.

As health information management director at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Frink will manage a 15-person department responsible for implementing and maintaining the confidentiality and security of medical record information for the Acute Hospital, Comprehensive Care Center and the Champion Center.

“We are delighted to welcome Barbara Frink to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Raggio said. “Barbara brings with her an extensive history in health information services and medical records. Her problem-solving ability and innovative approach to streamlining processes make her an asset to our district.”

Frink is drawn to the complexity of medical records management.

“This is a dream come true,” she says. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

Frink is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in health information management at Regis University in Denver. She holds an associate's degree in radiologic technology from the Community College of Denver’s Auraria campus and an associate's degree in health information technology from Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, Colo.

Previously, she held various positions in the medical field, including manager for the Medical Records Department; coordinator for the Medical Records Department; mammographer; ultrasound technologist and radiologic technologist.

“When I came to interview, everyone was just wonderful,” Frink says. “It felt like coming home. I felt this is the place I needed to be. It was like I’ve known the people forever.”

Frink began her new position on Monday.

— Nora Wallace is a public relations coordinator for the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.