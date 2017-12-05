Barbara Gonzalez’ Goal Lifts Dos Pueblos Girls to First Soccer Win

Girls Soccer

Barbara Gonzalez scored a splendid goal to give Dos Pueblos its first girls soccer win of the year, 1-0 at Moorpark on Monday night.

Gonzalez ran on to a long ball from Carly Marmo, played it off a bounce and lifted it with her left foot past a defender and finished with a right-footed volley past the goalkeeper at the near post.

Goalkeeper Bella Vazquez protected the lead, making a spectacular kick save on a free kick in the final minutes.

"The girls fought to the end to pull out the win against the previous CIF champions," first-year coach Seth Asuncion said, "All the girl had a phenomenal game and will continue to work hard throughout the season."

Dos Pueblos (1-1-1) plays at Oxnard on Thursday.

