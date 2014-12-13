Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Barbara Greenleaf Joins Antioch University Santa Barbara as Director of Institutional Advancement

By Brian Dearth for Antioch University Santa Barbara | December 13, 2014 | 10:38 p.m.

Antioch University Santa Barbara has announced the appointment of Barbara Greenleaf as director of Institutional Advancement. In this position, she will be responsible for community outreach, development and alumni affairs.

Barbara Greenleaf
Barbara Greenleaf

Greenleaf comes to AUSB with a strong background in development and communications. As a consultant she helped numerous nonprofit organizations reach their financial goals through a strategic combination of personal appeals, advertising, public relations and event planning.

She is enthusiastic about her new affiliation.

“I’ve been consulting at AUSB for more than two years, during which time I’ve come to deeply admire its mission, programs, students, faculty and staff,” Greenleaf said in a statement. “I look forward to helping this wonderful institution realize its full potential as an educational force in Santa Barbara.”

Greenleaf is the author of six books, numerous magazine and newspaper articles, and several award-winning speeches.

Upon graduation from Vassar College, she worked at The New York Times and then went on to become a contributing editor at McCall’s magazine. Her other corporate experience includes Conoco, an energy conglomerate, and VideoStar Connections, a satellite communications firm.

She did graduate work at the Hunter School of Urban Affairs and Planning.

She also has an impressive track record as an entrepreneur, having launched Greenleaf Video Inc. and Strategic Communications in both Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. She founded the much-lauded Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival. As a community volunteer, Greenleaf works with the Dons Net Café at Santa Barbara High School and serves on the board of the More Mesa Preservation Coalition.

“Barbara brings a great skill set to our campus,” AUSB President Nancy Leffert said. “Exuberant and effective, she will be an excellent advocate for AUSB’s mission. I am delighted with her transition from consultant to full member of our senior staff.”

Click here for more information about Antioch University Santa Barbara, or call 805.962.8179.

— Brian Dearth is marketing manager at Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 
