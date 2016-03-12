Hundreds Step Forward to Join Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer

16th annual benefit for Cancer Center of Santa Barbara raises over $55,000 in pledges for breast cancer research

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

One day after torrential rain swept through Santa Barbara, hundreds of people gathered under sunny skies Saturday to join the 16th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer.

Hosted by breast cancer survivor Barbara Ireland, her family and the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, the day’s festivities featured walkers, runners and cheering sections spread out all along the waterfront and coastline.

From Chase Palm Park on East Cabrillo Boulevard, participants in 5K, 10K or 15K versions of the course set out in a massive fundraiser to benefit breast cancer research and programs at the Cancer Center.

By day’s end, more than $55,000 had been pledged to the cause.

Among the programs offered by the Cancer Center are cancer-fighting agents available in the community, genetic counseling and patient navigation, which offers patients a consistent care coordinator during their experience with breast cancer.

Click here for more information about the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. Click here to make an online donation.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.