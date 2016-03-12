Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:57 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Hundreds Step Forward to Join Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer

16th annual benefit for Cancer Center of Santa Barbara raises over $55,000 in pledges for breast cancer research

Proudly sporting their colors, large groups and individuals turned out to support breast cancer research by walking and running with the 16th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer. Click to view larger
Proudly sporting their colors, large groups and individuals turned out to support breast cancer research by walking and running with the 16th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer. (Fritz Olenberger photo / olenberger.com)
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | March 12, 2016 | 9:59 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

One day after torrential rain swept through Santa Barbara, hundreds of people gathered under sunny skies Saturday to join the 16th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer.

Hosted by breast cancer survivor Barbara Ireland, her family and the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, the day’s festivities featured walkers, runners and cheering sections spread out all along the waterfront and coastline.

From Chase Palm Park on East Cabrillo Boulevard, participants in 5K, 10K or 15K versions of the course set out in a massive fundraiser to benefit breast cancer research and programs at the Cancer Center.

By day’s end, more than $55,000 had been pledged to the cause.

Among the programs offered by the Cancer Center are cancer-fighting agents available in the community, genetic counseling and patient navigation, which offers patients a consistent care coordinator during their experience with breast cancer.

Click here for more information about the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 