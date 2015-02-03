Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 7:30 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Community Invited to Kickoff Party for Barbara Ireland Walk and Run

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | February 3, 2015 | 9:09 a.m.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic invites the community to attend the fourth annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run Kickoff Party.

The party will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18 at Dargan’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega St. in Santa Barbara.

“This is the fourth year that Dargan’s is hosting the kickoff party with the Cancer Center," said Barbara Ireland, founder of the Barbara Ireland Walk and Run. "I am excited for this year’s celebration. We have some wonderful silent auction items, live music and the food is always great. I love this event because it creates a buzz about the Walk and Run as well as generates additional funds for the programs at the Cancer Center.”

Join us for an evening of food, fun and live music, all supporting breast cancer care at the Cancer Center.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 by clicking here and at the door for $20. The entry fee to the event includes one drink ticket, appetizers and a raffle ticket for a great prize! There will also be a silent auction with all proceeds benefiting the Cancer Center’s breast cancer research and programs.

The kickoff party is an excellent opportunity to increase awareness about the Walk and Run, and about the programs offered at the Cancer Center.

For more information about the Barbara Ireland Walk and Run, please contact Stephanie Carlyle at 805.898.2116 or visit www.ccsb.org.

— Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor for Sansum Clinic.

 

