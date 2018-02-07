Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Hopes to Raise $75,000

The community is invited to join Barbara Ireland, her family and other champions of breast cancer as they rally at the 18th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer, Saturday, March 17, at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara.

The Barbara Ireland Walk and Run offers three course options: a 5K, 10K and 15K, all along Santa Barbara’s waterfront. The event begins — rain or shine — at 8:30 a.m.

The foundation’s goal is to raise $75,000 for breast cancer research and programs in Santa Barbara.

All of the funds raised from event registration fees and pledges benefit local breast cancer research and programs at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, formerly known as the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, the foundation said.

Programs include research, which makes cancer fighting agents available in the community; genetic counseling, which provides patients with the chance to determine their cancer genetic risk and possibly have their treatment modified as a result; and navigation, which offers patients a consistent care coordinator during their experience with breast cancer.

Registration is open at www.cfsb..org/irelandwalk2018. Registration fee is $50 for adults through Feb. 28 and $60 from March 1-17. Cost for children age 12 and under is $20.

Participants who raise $100 or more will have their registration fees waived.

Participants can register individually or as a team. The team that raises the most money will have its name engraved on the Barbara Ireland trophy.

For more information, contact Stephanie Carlyle, 898-2116 or visit www.cfsb.org/irelandwalk2017.

The Cancer Foundation thanks sponsors Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Change a Life Foundation, Brighton Collectibles, Santa Barbara Independent, Noozhawk, Fitness with Rachel, The Good Cup, Music with Bonnie, Raw Revolution, and Sol Wave Water.

To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org or the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at www.ridleytreecc.org.

— Kristen Adams for Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.