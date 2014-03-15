Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research Steps Out with 14th Annual Benefit

According to the Cancer Center, approximately 2.4 million women in the United States are living with breast cancer, and one in eight are at risk of developing invasive breast cancer during her lifetime.

The benefit for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara was led by Barbara Ireland, the inspiration for the walk; her husband, John; and their family, including entrepreneur and model Kathy Ireland .

On a warm, crystal-clear morning, nearly 350 walkers gathered along the Santa Barbara waterfront for the 14th annual Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Research .

