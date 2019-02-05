Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, February 5 , 2019, 4:32 pm | Mostly Cloudy 51º

 
 
 
 

Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Stepping Out For 19th Year

$50,000 is goal for event that will happen rain or shine

Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer coming up March 16.
Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer coming up March 16. (Courtesy photo)
By | February 5, 2019 | 1:31 p.m.

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara will present the 19th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer, a 5K, 10K or 15K walk and run, Saturday, March 16, along Santa Barbara’s waterfront in support of local breast cancer research and programs.

Community members are invited to join Barbara Ireland, her family and hundreds of other champions of breast cancer as they rally rain or shine at 8:30 a.m. at Chase Palm Park to help reach a goal of $50,000 for breast cancer research and programs in Santa Barbara.

All funds raised from event registration fees and pledges benefit local breast cancer research and programs at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.

The programs include clinical research, which provides access to cutting-edge therapies here in our own community; genetic counseling, which provides patients with the chance to determine their genetic risk for cancer and possibly have their treatment modified as a result; and navigation, which offers patients a consistent care coordinator during their experience with breast cancer.

Registration is open at www.cfsb.org/irelandwalk2019. Registration fee is $50 for adults through Feb. 28, and $60 March 1-16. The cost for children 12 and under is $20. Participants who raise $100 or more will have their registration fees waived.

Participants are urged to register individually or as a team. The team that raises the most money will have its name engraved on the Pink Ribbon Barbara Ireland Walk trophy. An award will also be given to the largest team and the Spirit Award will be given to the participant who is dressed most festively.

For more information, contact Stephanie Carlyle, 805-898-2116 or visit www.cfsb.org/irelandwalk2019.

Special thanks to sponsors Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Brighton Collectibles, Santa Barbara Independent, Noozhawk, Fitness with Rachel, The Good Cup, Music with Bonnie, Raw Revolution, Sol Wave Water, Lovebird, The Berry Man, and Revitalash and Santa Barbara Cyrotherapy.

To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, www.cfsb.org or the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, www.ridleytreecc.org.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 