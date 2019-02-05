Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer Stepping Out For 19th Year

$50,000 is goal for event that will happen rain or shine

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara will present the 19th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer, a 5K, 10K or 15K walk and run, Saturday, March 16, along Santa Barbara’s waterfront in support of local breast cancer research and programs.

Community members are invited to join Barbara Ireland, her family and hundreds of other champions of breast cancer as they rally rain or shine at 8:30 a.m. at Chase Palm Park to help reach a goal of $50,000 for breast cancer research and programs in Santa Barbara.

All funds raised from event registration fees and pledges benefit local breast cancer research and programs at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.

The programs include clinical research, which provides access to cutting-edge therapies here in our own community; genetic counseling, which provides patients with the chance to determine their genetic risk for cancer and possibly have their treatment modified as a result; and navigation, which offers patients a consistent care coordinator during their experience with breast cancer.

Registration is open at www.cfsb.org/irelandwalk2019. Registration fee is $50 for adults through Feb. 28, and $60 March 1-16. The cost for children 12 and under is $20. Participants who raise $100 or more will have their registration fees waived.

Participants are urged to register individually or as a team. The team that raises the most money will have its name engraved on the Pink Ribbon Barbara Ireland Walk trophy. An award will also be given to the largest team and the Spirit Award will be given to the participant who is dressed most festively.

For more information, contact Stephanie Carlyle, 805-898-2116 or visit www.cfsb.org/irelandwalk2019.

Special thanks to sponsors Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Brighton Collectibles, Santa Barbara Independent, Noozhawk, Fitness with Rachel, The Good Cup, Music with Bonnie, Raw Revolution, Sol Wave Water, Lovebird, The Berry Man, and Revitalash and Santa Barbara Cyrotherapy.

To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, www.cfsb.org or the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, www.ridleytreecc.org.