Annual benefit for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic draws hundreds of participants and supporters

Tanner Mccandlish of Solvang laced up her running shoes Saturday morning to help raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara.

Her team, called “Save Second Base,” was made up of about 18 of her family and friends who ran or walked in support of her aunt’s path with cancer. Mccandlish’s aunt died four years ago and received treatment in Santa Barbara, she said.

“We want to keep her memory alive,” Mccandlish said. “It means a lot to us.

“We want to help as many others as possible and hopefully find a cure one day, but research and care is important, too.”

Saturday’s 18th Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer — this year on St. Patrick’s Day, appropriately — brought about 300 people and volunteers to Chase Palm Park in support of those with breast cancer.

About one in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime and about 2,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2018, according to Breastcancer.org.

When the race began around 8:30 a.m., the sea of people wearing shades of pink took off running. Some runners and walkers sported pink tutus and breast cancer awareness attire.

Hundreds showed up to remember those lost, to honor those who survived, but equally important, to benefit breast cancer research, genetic counseling and patient navigation at Santa Barbara’s cancer center.

This year’s race goal is $75,000, and the total amount raised will be announced Monday, an event official said.

Sam Howland, associate director of patient support and integrative services at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, was among the participants.

“Breast cancer is a common diagnosis that impacts a lot of families, and I’ve worked with over 500 women one-on-one over the last couple of years,” the avid runner said. “I like to be out here and see a lot of people that I work with, patients and staff.”

The Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer began in 2000 as a collaboration between breast cancer survivor Barbara Ireland, her family and the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation.

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara was named the beneficiary of the walk in 2006 to further Ireland’s desire to help area women in their fight with breast cancer.

Since the event’s inception, Ireland said, it has raised more than $500,000 for the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, formerly known as the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

“A hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to the cancer center,” Ireland told the crowd.

