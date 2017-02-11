Barbara Keyani Retiring From Santa Barbara School District After 20 Years

‘School Lady’ made an impact as go-to leader in crisis situations as well as a champion of Academy Showcase and student achievements

Barbara Keyani is retiring from her job at the Santa Barbara Unified School District on Tuesday after a 20-year career that has spanned five superintendents.

Keyani is the district’s administrative services and communications coordinator, a long title for being the go-to person for community outreach, public information, media relations and emergency preparedness.

She’s the one who is always toting her camera to school events, who coordinates opening a campus as a Red Cross shelter during an emergency and who started the district newsletters.

Late Superintendent Mike Caston hired her away from the Santa Barbara Education Foundation in 1997, first as a part-time employee, because he saw how much fundraising she was doing for the nonprofit organization, Keyani recalled.

She and her late husband, Tom, were involved parents for their two daughters, Jennifer and Maria, who attended local schools.

“Where my kids went, my husband and I went,” Keyani said. “Our kids had a lot of opportunities but we knew not every child did.”

The couple volunteered on PTAs, chaperoned class trips and sold sandwiches as fundraisers at Santa Barbara High School swim meets.

She and Tom met at UC Santa Barbara and were married for 41 years before he died in 2015. They owned a Southwest and South American art gallery in Montecito for 13 years before she went to work full time for the district.

“I believe so much in public education,” she said. “It just made sense to do it on both fronts, the work front and personal front.”

During retirement, Keyani is excited about spending more time with her family, including her grandson whose pictures she will happily show you, and redoing the kitchen of her Santa Barbara home.

The district wouldn’t have to twist her arm to get help with the Academy Showcase later this year, either. The annual event is close to her heart.

The open house for high school programs started under former Superintendent Dave Cash and the first year’s turnout of 500 people allayed Keyani’s fears that no one would show up.

“I have loved it, it’s been an incredible job,” she said. “There’s kids at the end of everything.”

School board president Kate Parker said the district will open up the position soon.

“We are going to miss Barbara so much at the district office!” she exclaimed.

“She’s been our bedrock in emergencies, our go-to leader for everything from communications to board policies to special events, and our institutional memory through the decades,” she added.

“I’m grateful she’s staying in Santa Barbara, and hope we’ll be able to turn to her with the questions that I know will come up as we transition to a new era at Santa Barbara Unified.”

Keyani is going to be missed by the network of emergency responders, too, with whom she worked closely during wildfires and other disasters.

“It was like a second family,” she said. “Nothing gets you so close as going through a fire together.”

During her first fire on the job, Keyani recalls, she was known in the command center simply as “School Lady,” and it wasn’t until the next fire that she got a name.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said timely communication is critical during a crisis on a school campus, and Keyani knew the importance of staying ahead of any rumors or misinformation.

“Barbara took her role as a communicator seriously and genuinely cared about ensuring that staff, students, parents and the public knew what was happening during an incident,” she said.

“She provided a calm, empathic voice during many sad and stressful cases, some involving the deaths of students and staff members. She also genuinely cared about her school community and mourned right alongside any family that was hurting or impacted by tragedy.”

Hoover said she will miss working with Keyani and expressed admiration for “her levelheadedness and calm, warm demeanor, even during the worst of circumstances.”

“She is a true professional and I know if I ever needed her, or we needed her, she would be there for us and I am grateful she will still be a part of our community,” she said.

