Barbara Kingsley of Santa Maria, 1947-2014

Posted on July 31, 2014 | 10:32 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Barbara Jean Kingsley went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2014, in Grand Prairie, Texas.

She was born to Frank and Ollie Hernandez on Feb. 22, 1947. Barbara attended local elementary schools and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1964.

Barbara received her teaching credentials and taught preschool and elementary students before retiring.

Barbara married Russell Kingsley in 1965 and just celebrated 49 years of marriage.

Barbara was very artistic and creative. She loved writing poetry, children's books and inspirational writings, and playing her guitar and singing. Barbara was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, but most of all she loved and lived for the Lord.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Russell Kingsley; her children, Stephanie Kingsley and Matthew Kingsley; her sisters, Betty Davoodi and Annette Miranda (Steve); her brothers, Frank Hernandez Jr. (Gloria) and Jesse Hernandez (Jeanette); and several nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces. She is preceded in death by her son Russell Kingsley Jr., mother and father Frank and Ollie Hernandez, and brother Michael Daniel Hernandez.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 4 at the Revival Tabernacle, 105 S. Broadway in Old Town Orcutt. Interment to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

