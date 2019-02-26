Pixel Tracker

School Leaders Barbara LaCorte, Dr. Amy Alzina Recognized as Administrators of the Year

By Demian Barnett for the Association of California School Administrators | February 26, 2019 | 10:21 a.m.

The Association of California School Administrators Region 13 has awarded two local school leaders with its Administrator of the Year award.

Barbara LaCorte, principal of Hope School, is the ACSA Region 13 Elementary Principal Administrator of the Year, and Dr. Amy Alzina of Cold Spring School is the region's Superintendent/Principal Administrator of the Year.

These two candidates are proven leaders who are strong advocates for students, invaluable colleagues and demonstrate a daily commitment to empowering teachers to provide the best education possible for children.

“Both Ms. LaCorte and Dr. Alzina are tremendous assets to our Santa Barbara educational community,” said Demian Barnett, acting South Santa Barbara ACSA Charter president. “They not only provide strong leadership at their respective schools, but they are active and involved in supporting the work of their colleagues in our region.”

ACSA Region 13 will be formally acknowledging LaCorte and Dr. Alzina at the ACSA awards benefit on May 3 in Solvang. Santa Barbara’s award winners are now in consideration for recognition by ACSA’s State Awards Committee.

LaCorte, an educator since 1987, is the principal of Hope Elementary School in the Hope School District. Dr. Alzina, an educator since 1999, is the superintendent/principal of Cold Spring School in Montecito.

— Demian Barnett is charter president of the Association of California School Administrators.

