Barbara Mackie of Los Olivos Named Association’s Cattlewoman of Year

By Raiza Giorgi for the Santa Barbara County Cattlewomen's Association | October 16, 2014 | 1:41 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Cattlewomen's Association is proud to announce Barbara Mackie of Los Olivos was named this year's Cattlewoman of the Year at its September meeting in Santa Ynez.

Mackie was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, and moved to Santa Barbara with her family before the age of 2 raised by a single working mother. Mackie and her sisters learned the value of hard work at a young age including having to live with family in Oregon to help their mother make ends meet.

Mackie has always loved the outdoors, animals and especially horses. Mackie and her sister were involved with 4-H projects, managing to take excellent care of their animals, despite having little for themselves. By age 10, Mackie was riding, training and showing her horses, one of whom was a pony that she found at the Humane Society and the other a horse named "Chato" she had borrowed from a neighbor. At the age of 16, Mackie bought her first horse "Phlea" for one dollar.

After high school, Mackie worked at Jedlicka's Saddlery in Santa Barbara, all the while becoming more involved in the equestrian world, riding and showing horses. She worked extremely hard to become a member of the Santa Barbara County Sherriff's Department and served as a correctional officer for a number of years. During this time, she began training her dog "Magnum" with the Ventura Police Department. "Magnum" was a Belgium sheep dog, trained in obedience, tracking and protection. It was during this time that Mackie met the love of her life, a firefighter named Scott Mackie and were married in 1990.

They moved to their first home in Los Alamos where they soon owned horses and became quite involved in team penning and participating in many rodeos. She also served as the Santa Barbara County Chapter President for Guide Dogs for the Blind. Mackie was the contact for persons interested in the program, conducted meetings and facilitated dog handling and ownership. And just when you think she couldn't possibly have time for anything else, each September, she would lend her services to the Los Alamos Day parade as Carson Scheller's co-host.

It was during their time in Los Alamos that Barbara and Scott were blessed with three boys, Dustin, Carson and Wyatt. After 12 years in Los Alamos, the family moved to Los Olivos where they have been for the past 15 years. Mackie loves her family and friends. She is very active in the community and always willing to help someone in need. She is quick to volunteer, being the first to raise her hand when asked. Mackie loves her ranch work assisting the Branquinho Ranch in Los Alamos any way she can. She helps with round ups and brandings, giving riding lessons, organizing events and office work at the ranch. Mackie loves to ride and rope and continues her rodeo competition having two horses of her own.

Mackie is an outstanding asset to the local Cattlewomen's unit. Whether it is helping plan events, hauling supplies to a meeting, making items for silent auctions or baking for fundraisers, she is always the first to arrive and the last to leave. Her dedication and sacrifice make for long trying days. All the while, she is seen with a smile on her face and the satisfaction that comes from a hard days work.

The Santa Barbara County Cattlewomen’s Association's mission is to educate people of all ages about the beef industry and provide scholarships to local high school students.

— Raiza Giorgi represents the Santa Barbara County Cattlewomen's Association.

 
