Barbara Nwaba Begins Her Olympics Medal Quest on Friday

Barbara Nwaba starts the heptathlon competition on Friday Click to view larger
Barbara Nwaba starts the heptathlon competition on Friday (David Monico File Photo)
By David Monico, Santa Barbara Track Club | August 11, 2016 | 10:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s Barbara Nwaba begins competition in the Rio Olympic Games heptathlon on Friday.

Nwaba, the two-time defending USA outdoor champion from the ABEO / Santa Barbara Track Club, enters the two-day, seven-event competition ranked sixth in the world.

The UCSB alum qualified for her first Olympic Games by winning the 2016 USA Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Ore., in early July with 6,494 points, her second best score in her career.

Other Santa Barbara notables competing in Track & Field at the Olympic Games include honorary part-time Santa Barbara residents Ashton Eaton (USA / Decathlon) and Brianne Theisen-Eaton (Canada / Heptathlon), who are event favorites for Gold, as well as Damian Warner (Canada / Decathlon) who enters the competition ranked third in the world.

In addition, Goleta native and Dos Pueblos High alum Nicholas Scarvelis will compete in the shot put for Greece.

Here is an event-by-event preview for Nwaba.

Friday’s events:

100m hurdles —Nwaba’s best is 13.38 (1068 points) from the 2015 Sam Adams Combined Events Invitational at Westmont College. At the Olympic Trials in Eugene earlier in the summer she ran a season’s best 13.65 (1028).

High jump—In Eugene at the 2016 USA Olympic Team Trials, Nwaba set a personal best, Hayward Field stadium record and tied the Trials records with her leap of 1.90m / 6-2.75 (1106). Nwaba is one of the best in the world at this event in the heptathlon.

Shot put — At the 2016 IAAF World Indoor Championships, she set a big personal best with her toss of 15.00m / 49-2.5 (861). Outdoors she has a best of 14.64m / 48-0.5 (837), which she set in 2015, while her outdoor season’s best is 14.47m / 47-5.75 (825) from the Thorpe Cup prior to departing to Rio.

200 meters —Recently, Nwaba has excelled at the longer 800m run, but her 200m is also an event where she can score over 1,000 points. In 2015 she ran 23.76 (1004) and has a season’s best of 24.04 (977), which she ran in a light headwind at the Götzis Hypo Meeting in late May.

Saturday events:

Long jump — Leveraging her speed and leaping abilities, Nwaba has a best from 2015 reaching 6.23 / 20-5.25 (921 points). At the Thorpe Cup, just a few days prior to departing for Rio she jumped out to a season’s best 6.06m / 19-10.75 (868).

Javelin — Finding new distance in 2016, Nwaba set a personal best toss of 50.40 / 165-04.25 (868) at the Sam Adams Combined Events Invitational. She has continued to hover around the 50-meter line at multiple competitions in 2016.

800 meters — One of her strongest events in relation to the rest of the competition, Nwaba is one of the best in the world amongst heptathletes. Her personal best 2:07.13 (1007) from the 2015 USA National Championships helped her win her first USA title. Her best thus far in 2016 is a 2:10.08 (963) at Götzis that catapulted her to a fifth place overall heptathlon finish amongst many of the same women she will see in Rio.

