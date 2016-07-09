Barbara Nwaba Leads After Day 1 of Heptathlon at Olympic Trials

Track & Field

Santa Barbara’s Barbara Nwaba set a stadium heptathlon record in the high jump and took the first-day lead at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials on Saturday.

Nwaba, the reigning national champion in the heptathlon who competes for the Santa Barbara Track Club, tallied a first-day personal best score of 3,903 points. NCAA champion Kendall Williams of Georgia is in second with 3,892 points and Heather Miller-Koch is in third at 3,822.

Other SBTC members in the seven-event competition include Lindsay Schwartz (10th with 3,549 points), Chari Hawkins (12th, 3,536) and Lindsay Lettow (13th, 3,447)

Nwaba cleared 6-2.75 in the high jump to score 1,106 points. The mark set the Hayward Field record in the heptathlon and tied the Olympic Trials record.

Nwaba started her day with a 13.65 clocking in the 100 hurdles, giving her 1,018 points. She followed that with her record-setting high jump before moving on to the shot put. On her final throw, she went 46-5.50, scored 805 points and moved into first place after three events.

In her final event of the day, she ran the third fastest time of the field in the 200 with a 24.17. That gave her 964 points and kept her in first place going into Sunday.

Day 2 will kick off with the long jump at 1:45 p.m. PST. That will be followed by the javelin and 800 meters.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.