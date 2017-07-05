Barbara Rogers Stevens, 1934-2017

Posted on July 5, 2017 | 10:04 a.m.

Source: Sharon Estabrooks

Barbara Rogers Stevens, 82, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 29, 2017. Barbara was born in Santa Barbara on Aug. 21, 1934, to Martin and Agnes Rogers of Montecito.

She grew up playing with friends in the countryside, cruising State Street, going to the beach, and dancing at Fiesta as a member of the Reina del Mar parlor of the Native Daughters.

She attended Montecito Union, Dolores, Mount Carmel and Santa Barbara Catholic High School and graduated from Immaculate Heart College. After graduation, Barbara had a long career as a lab technologist at the Santa Barbara Medical Foundation Clinic.

It was at the beach that Barbara met her husband of 56 years, Charles (Chuck) Stevens.

She was invited by friends to go water skiing, and Chuck had the boat. That was the start of many years spent together water skiing with friends, going to “the lake,” and later in life, many cruises to destinations around the world (she loved the water).

Barbara and Chuck’s other passion was volleyball. They played together, and met many of their closest friends, at parks, gyms and East Beach.

They also watched more UCSB, Santa Barbara Spikers, high school, and beach volleyball games than almost anyone around. Barbara especially enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play the game she loved.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband Chuck; her children Sharon Estabrooks (Phil), and Bruce Stevens (Tracy); grandchildren Kyle Estabrooks, Sean Estabrooks, Taryn Stevens and Tanner Stevens; brother Patrick Rogers (Patty); nieces Pam MacFarlane and Kathy Mohammadi; nephew Michael Rogers and their families.

She was preceded in death by her infant son Mark.

Per Barbara's request, no services will be held. To make a donation in her remembrance, she suggested the UCSB Men’s Volleyball Legacy Fund for Excellence, Friends of East Beach Association, or a charity of your choice.

— Sharon Estabrooks.