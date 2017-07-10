Barbara ‘Sista Baby’ Barton, 1956-2017

Posted on July 10, 2017 | 5:41 p.m.

Source: Jazman Garrett

Barbara “Sista Baby” Barton passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2017, in Bakersfield, CA. She was 61.

Barbara was born on Jan, 9, 1956, in Santa Barbara, CA to her parents, Arthera and Holden Barton. She was a native of Santa Barbara and graduated from La Cuesta High School in 1974.

Barbara spent 20-plus years working as a caregiver. On Aug. 3, 1976, she gave birth to her one and only son Larry James Reed, Jr.

Barbara was a patient and supportive caregiver with a passion for helping others. She was a devout Christian and a member of Greater Hope Baptist Church. She was known for singing her favorite song “Walk Around Heaven All Day.”

Inspiring creativity and dedication in others was her life-long goal.

Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Lauren Reed, along with her three granddaughters Taizah, Jaileh and Trinity, all of Las Vegas, NV; her brothers Bobby (Susie) McWright, Gary Wright, Herbert and Arthur Barton; her sisters Dolores Barton-Lee (Curtis Lee) and Anita Barton (George Garrett); and many nieces, nephews, a great-niece, and lots and lots of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Arthera and Holden; grandmother and grandfather, Susie Mama and Charlie; aunts L.V. Scott, O.L Johnson and Uneeda Norwood; uncles Sonny McWright and Willie Glenn.

Barbara will be laid to rest on July 16. A memorial will take place at 11 a.m. July 15, at Greater Hope Baptist Church.

Services will be performed by Rev. Fickland. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara’s life. Barbara will be greatly missed and remembered by all for her sense of humor and personality.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

