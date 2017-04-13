Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:46 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Firing Up Barbecue Throwdown to Benefit Kiwanis Kids

By Chrisie Yabu for Santa Maria Valley | April 13, 2017 | 11:08 a.m.

As the birthplace of one of the greatest American barbecue styles, it only makes sense that Santa Maria Valley should hold its own barbecue extravaganza. The inaugural Santa Maria BBQFestival Brews & Cues happens noon-6 p.m. April 22, at Santa Maria’s Pioneer Park.

A benefit fundraiser for the Santa Maria Kiwanis for Kids program, the event features a professional competition involving local celebrity judges who will vote on the Best BBQ and present the #1 Branding Iron award.

A separate contest will crown the Best Backyard Cook and include beer tastings from 12 regional craft breweries in the Brews & Cues event.

Along the way, attendees can expect culinary fireworks based on the regional tradition of Santa Maria-style barbecue, which is famous for its dry-rubbed top block sirloin and tri-tip cooked over coals of native red oak and served with locally grown pinquito beans.

Live music, a kid’s corner, and cornhole tournament will also be part of the event.

Festival tickets are $10 for general admission, $25 for the Brews & Cues tasting bar (based on availability). For more information and tickets, visit https://nightout.com/events/santa-maria-bbq-festival-brews-cues/tickets.

Santa Maria-style barbecue stems from a tradition shaped by decades of history, generations of locals, and the perfect mix of native flavors, all of which come together to create a distinct taste indicative of the Santa Maria Valley.

Origins of Santa Maria-style barbecue date back to the mid-1800s, when local rancheros would host Spanish-style barbecues every spring for their vaqueros, or cowboys. Under the trees in the picturesque valley, they’d savor feasts of beef barbecued over earthen pits filled with red-oak coals.

Today, Santa Maria-style barbecue is enjoyed across the region. The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce copyrighted the official menu in 1978. It consists of tri-tip served with fresh salsa, grilled French bread dipped in melted butter, macaroni and cheese, and a green salad.

Sunset Magazine deemed Santa Maria The West’s Best BBQ Town and The Travel Channel recently showcased Santa Maria-style barbecue on Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern.

For details on Santa Maria Valley lodging, wine tasting, travel deals and e-newsletter alerts, visit santamariavisitor.com or call 800-331-3779.

— Chrisie Yabu for Santa Maria Valley.

 
