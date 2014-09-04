Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:34 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Barbecues Shut Down at City Parks Over Drought-Related Fire Danger Concerns

By Summers Case for the City of Santa Barbara | September 4, 2014 | 10:24 a.m.

Increasing fire danger concerns related to Santa Barbara’s continuing drought status has caused the City of Santa Barbara to ban fires of all types at particularly vulnerable parks.

This ban is effective immediately, and covers Escondido Park, Hilda Ray Park, Skofield Park, Stevens Park and the section of Oak Park known as the German American Friendship Picnic Grove.

Specifically, the Parks & Recreation Department, in conjunction with the City of Santa Barbara Fire Department, have announced that wood and charcoal fires in barbecues or any other fire apparatuses are prohibited at the above-listed parks.

These parks are located in high fire hazard zones, and the increasingly dry vegetation at these sites led to this decision, which was made to benefit the overall safety of Santa Barbara residents.

The barbecue ban will be enforced until the end of fire season is declared; in nondrought years, this would mean sometime in mid-November, but this year the end of fire season may come later.

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

 

