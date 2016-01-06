Barrera Sparks DP Girls Past Westlake

Girls Basketball

Holly Barrera scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the third quarter, sparking Dos Pueblos to a 45-34 girls basketball win at Westlake on Wednesday night.

The Chargers trailed 17-13 at halftime before Barrera took charge in the third period. Her scoring enabled DP to open up a 10-point lead.

Camila Casanueva played a solid game at point guard, scoring 10 points and dishing out seven assists.

Dos Pueblos completes its non-league schedule with a 12-1 record. The Chargers open Channel League play against defending league champion Ventura at home on Thursday, Jan. 14.

