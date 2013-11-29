Black Friday Bargain-Hunters Hit Santa Barbara Stores at Subdued Pace

Customers were out in force, but a few found the excitement lacking with Thanksgiving Day deals stealing some of the thunder

Friday morning seemed a bit anticlimactic for Sue Barnum and Jesse Patague.

It was pleasant, yet lacking the typical Black Friday excitement for which the two friends had ventured to downtown Santa Barbara.

Sure, shoppers were still out in full force for the official kickoff of the gift-buying and giving season — despite the threat of rain.

Some of the wind seemed taken from the sails, however, since so many stores chose to open and offer deals on the actual Thanksgiving holiday.

“It didn’t even look like Christmas, let alone Black Friday,” said Barnum, who traveled with friend Patague from Pismo Beach to take in the sights and sounds of what was typically a more hectic and eventful morning.



The friends joined the ranks of what was projected to be about 140 million people planning to shop over the holiday weekend, beginning Thursday and running through Sunday, according to results of a National Retail Federation study.

Black Friday was expected to be the biggest buying day of the weekend, with nearly 70 percent of shoppers — about 97 million — planning to be out and about, according to the survey.

Nearly a quarter of those surveyed, or about 33 million, said they planned to shop on Thanksgiving Day.

Many local big-box stores and larger retailers opened their doors for deal-seeking shoppers beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday. Kmart tried to top them all, opening at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Some shoppers didn’t even have to leave their homes to score great deals, since many retailers offered online discounts and other prizes or free gifts for shopping as early as possible.

On Friday morning, Christmas music could be heard playing from speakers down the corridors of Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara, as savvy shoppers scurried by with bags of goodies.

Some spirited passersby stopped to take pictures with newly installed Christmas trees, including the friends who traveled from Pismo Beach.

Although the general atmosphere appeared to be lacking, both Barnum and Patague said they were grateful to have found some deals, even if they didn’t have to do much fighting for them.

“Found my blue suede shoes,” Patague said, smiling and triumphantly holding up his purchase.

