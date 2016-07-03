‘Bark for Books’ Offers Tail-Wagging Fun as Dogs Fetch Support for Los Alamos Library

With backing of business and community readers, 7th annual grassroots event raises money to expand library hours

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

In a Los Alamos park Saturday afternoon, contestants sprinted, trotted and meandered to the finish line, flopping ears and wagging tails proof that it wasn’t a regular race.

“Bark for Books,” organized by Friends of the Los Alamos Public Library, marked its seventh edition in the small town’s Ferrini Park.

“It’s pretty much a community effort,” said Debra Vidro, fundraising chairwoman with the Friends of the Library group, adding that every merchant in Los Alamos provided a donation for the event.

Small dogs and big dogs got the chance to show off their speed — or lack thereof — while spectators cheered enthusiastically from outside the orange snow fencing that provided an arena for dog races divided by the size of the canines.

Dogs also got the chance, or the indignity, of dressing up in costumes to parade around the crowd while wearing bathing suits, skirts and in one case, blue fur.

Before the dog contests, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Deputy Mike McNeil demonstrated the skills of his four-legged partner, a K9 named Magnum.

“I am his county chauffeur,” McNeil said as his partner happily chewed on his toy. “I drive him where he needs to go.”

McNeil got a laugh from the crowd when he told them, “The only thing he’s afraid of is snakes,” emphasizing the last word which prompted the large German shepherd to leap into the deputy’s arms.

The deputy, who is based at the Santa Maria substation, directed his partner to find narcotics although the K9 undertook the mission without orders and excitedly raced around the temporary arena as dozens of dogs nearby provided distraction.

“You’ve got to them like a toddler,” McNeil said of his partner.

But make no mistake, he added, the dog trained to sniff out narcotics and search for people works extremely hard.

Unlike some police dogs, Magnum is friendly, and eager to give hugs — as he proved to those who visited the dog sitting in his vehicle after the demonstration.

“Other than that he’ll lick you to death,” McNeil added.

The event also included a duet of “​America the Beautiful” with Genete Bowen of Santa Maria and her singing partner, a dachshund named Gretta.

Bark for Books raises funds for the Los Alamos Library, as the grassroots group pledged $8,000 annually for three years to expand the hours to 23 a week from 16.

“That’s a big commitment,” said Mary Housel, city librarian for the Santa Maria Public Library.

Los Alamos’ library, at 405 Helena St., is one of four branches of the the Santa Maria system, with the main library at 421 S. McClelland St.

The Santa Maria City Council will consider the proposal to expand the hours during its July 11 meeting.

Housel expects the expanded hours will start in early August with the Los Alamos facility to be open from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays plus 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays. The Saturday hours will remain 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Since the Los Alamos Library opened in the fall, thanks to a community-wide effort, the facility has seen between 500 and 600 visitors a month, Housel said.

“It’s pretty high,” she said, adding that many visitors are using the interlibrary system to reserve an item at another library and then picking it up in their small town library.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.