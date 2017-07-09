Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:09 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

Barker Foundation Gives Funds to Local Nonprofits

Museum of Natural History education program among beneficiaries

Ceremony attendees: Caroline Grange, Mitchel Sloan, Luke Swetland, Carla Leal, Mindy Denson, Jim Crook, Dana Newquist, Steve Ortiz, Caroline Corazza, Amy Brooker, Diego Perez, Bianca Campagnari. (Barker Foundation)
By Rochelle Rose for the Barker Foundation | July 9, 2017 | 2:56 p.m.

The Coeta and Donald Barker Foundation recently awarded some $70,000 in grant funds to the following five local nonprofits:

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History; United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County; Alzheimer’s Association Santa Barbara chapter; Montecito Village 4th of July Celebration; and Young America’s Foundation, Reagan Ranch.

Foundation Trustee Dana Newquist presented checks to representatives of the five charities at a ceremony in the courtyard of the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum.

The Rancho-Mirage based Barker Foundation gives funds primarily for educational, cultural, health care, and social services.

The Barkers established their foundation in 1977 in Eugene, Ore., which was their permanent home. After Don Barker's passing in 1980, Coeta Barker bought a second home in Rancho Mirage.

Since Mrs. Barker's death, the foundation trustees, including Newquist, of Montecito, have carried on the charitable work the Barkers started.

Luke Swetland, Natural History Museum president/CEO, who accepted the check, said: “The museum is very grateful to the Coeta and Donald Barker Foundation for their financial support of our outstanding Quasars to Sea Stars program for high school students.

"This program plunges local teens into a rigorous educational and service experience at museum and Sea Center for students that are passionate about nature, science, exploration, and community students,” he said.

Also at the ceremony were two students who benefited from the Quasars to Sea Stars program, Bianca Campagnari and Diego Perez.

Perez said, “Bianca and I had the chance to tour all the trustees of foundation through the museum last summer, and so we are really honored to be able to accept this wonderful gift on behalf of all of our fellow quasars.”

For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 682-4711 ext. 117 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Rochelle Rose for Barker Foundation.

 
