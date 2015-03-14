Barn Destroyed in Two-Alarm Fire in Santa Ynez Valley

No one was injured Saturday night when a barn was destroyed by fire in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two-alarm blaze was reported at about 7:45 p.m in the 2600 block of North Refugio Road off Highway 154 northeast of Dunn School, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

Five county engines were dispatched, said Eliason, who added that the initial crews could see flames and smoke from the blaze from several miles away.

The 50-by-80-foot barn had been partially modified for residential use, Eliason said, but no one was at home at the time of the fire.

He said it took firefighters about 30 minutes to douse the flames, and crews remained on scene doing mop-up late Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

An investigator was dispatched to the scene to search for the cause of the blaze.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.