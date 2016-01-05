Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:41 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Barn, Contents Damaged by Fire in Carpinteria Area

Corrugated metal structure contained hazardous chemicals, according to fire officials

Firefighters mop up Tuesday night after controlling a fire that broke out in a corrugated metal barn in the Carpinteria area.
Firefighters mop up Tuesday night after controlling a fire that broke out in a corrugated metal barn in the Carpinteria area. (Diego Topete photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:43 p.m. | January 5, 2016 | 9:52 p.m.

A large contingent of firefighters responded Tuesday night to a barn fire in the Carpinteria area.

Crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District responded at about 9:15 p.m. to the blaze on the 5800 block of Casitas Pass Road, according to Jackie Jenkins, communications coordinator for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 

The medium-sized corrugated-metal barn was engulfed in flames when the first units arrived on scene, Jenkins said, adding that hazardous materials were stored inside the structure.

Access to the fire was limited by a narrow driveway and overgrown vegetation, Jenkins said.

The fire was declared under controlled nearly an hour after it was reported.

Assisting on the fire were crews from Montecito as well as Ventura County.

Because of the fire’s remote location, firefighters were having difficulty establishing a water supply to fight the blaze, Jenkins added.

Montecito handles dispatch duties for the Carpinteria-Summerland district.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 