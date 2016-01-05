Barn, Contents Damaged by Fire in Carpinteria Area

A large contingent of firefighters responded Tuesday night to a barn fire in the Carpinteria area.

Crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District responded at about 9:15 p.m. to the blaze on the 5800 block of Casitas Pass Road, according to Jackie Jenkins, communications coordinator for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The medium-sized corrugated-metal barn was engulfed in flames when the first units arrived on scene, Jenkins said, adding that hazardous materials were stored inside the structure.

Access to the fire was limited by a narrow driveway and overgrown vegetation, Jenkins said.

The fire was declared under controlled nearly an hour after it was reported.

Assisting on the fire were crews from Montecito as well as Ventura County.

Because of the fire’s remote location, firefighters were having difficulty establishing a water supply to fight the blaze, Jenkins added.

Montecito handles dispatch duties for the Carpinteria-Summerland district.

