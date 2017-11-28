Barnett Cox & Associates Joins Forces With AMF Media Group

Barnett Cox & Associates (BCA) has agreed to be acquired byAMF Media Group (AMF), an award-winning full-service marketing firm based in the Bay Area. The deal becomes effective Jan. 1, officials for both companies have announced.

“We are excited about what this means for our clients and for our employees,” said Maggie Cox,, BCA president/CEO. She and her husband Dave Cox founded the company 28 years ago.

“AMF is a perfect strategic fit for our clients, and for us. By blending our complementary skill sets, we will be able to offer our clients expanded service and strengthen our expertise,” she said.

“The combined company gives us and our BCA employees an opportunity to be part of an even faster-growing business, yet lets us maintain our physical presence on the Central Coast,” she said.

“In addition to a great group of talented professionals, BCA brings a sterling reputation in key industries that AMF sees as major growth opportunities," said Vintage Foster, CEO of the San Ramon-based AMF Media Group.

"By pooling our talents, AMF will be able to create impactful campaigns for just about any kind of business or organization in California, and across the country,” Foster said.

The combined company will provide branding and marketing, public relations, internal communications, web and app development, video production, events and crisis communications services.

While new services come to BCA’s Central Coast clientele, BCA brings AMF expertise in a range of industries including land use and development, tourism, health care and education.

“Businesses and not-for-profit organizations across the Central Coast will now have access to the combined companies’ fully integrated marketing and PR services, plus access to an in-house creative services team with extensive video production and commercial capabilities,” said Dave Cox, BCA’s executive vice president/COO.

“Happily, AMF is a company that shares our vision and values about how best to serve clients in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape,” he said.

“With AMF, we can tap into a full suite of creative services enabling us to provide clients with one shared strategic vision on any given project,” he said.

The deal introduces AMF to California’s Central Coast, with BCA’s San Luis Obispo office joining AMF’s existing offices in the Bay Area and greater Los Angeles region for a complete California footprint.

Maggie Cox will become president of AMF Media Group, Central California; Dave Cox will become AMF vice president of operations.

BCA and AMF have been honored with several accolades including ADDY, Davey, Summit, Telly, AVA Digital, PRSA, Poppy and Ragan’s PR Daily awards.

The transaction with Barnett Cox & Associates is scheduled to close on Jan. 1, subject to customary closing conditions.

— Katie Ferber for Barnett Cox & Associates.