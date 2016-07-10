Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:51 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Barns Fill Up With Livestock as Santa Barbara County Fair Opening Nears

Local youth get their prize animals settled in at Santa Maria Fairpark for 125th annual fair, which embarks on 5-day run Wednesday

Jenny Alaniz from Carpinteria’s Playa Del Sur 4-H hangs with her steer, Milo, on Sunday at Santa Maria Fairpark. She’ll be parting ways with her beef project during the 2016 Junior Livestock Auction later this week. “It’s definitely bittersweet,” she says of the experience. Click to view larger
Jenny Alaniz from Carpinteria’s Playa Del Sur 4-H hangs with her steer, Milo, on Sunday at Santa Maria Fairpark. She’ll be parting ways with her beef project during the 2016 Junior Livestock Auction later this week. “It’s definitely bittersweet,” she says of the experience. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 10, 2016 | 5:57 p.m.

A steady line of trucks pulling livestock trailers streamed into the Santa Maria Fairpark on Sunday, bringing pigs, sheep, goats and more animals representing months of hard work.

Arrival day kicks off a busy week for members of 4-H, FFA and other youths participating in the Junior Livestock Auction in the Santa Barbara County Fair.

The 125th annual fair opens its five-day run on Wednesday, with the theme of “A Fair to Remember.”

In all, the fairgrounds barns filled with 1,440 animals making up the 2016 Junior Livestock Auction. Once again, pigs outnumber the rest with 742, followed by 309 sheep, 143 goats, 165 beef, 46 dairy goats and 35 pygmy goats.

“All the animals are down a little bit, except for the pigs, they’re up,” said Rick Tomasini, junior livestock superintendent who participated as a youth then saw his children take part in the annual activity.

Gates opened at 7:30 a.m. Sunday with a deadline that animals must be unloaded by 6 p.m.

“Today went really smooth,” Tomasini said. “Load-in was extremely smooth.”

Monday is weigh-in day for the large animals followed by showmanship Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The grand championship drive starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and the auction will take place Saturday.

In the beef barn, members of Carpinteria-based Playa Del Sur 4-H chatted after their animals had settled into their new digs.

Jenny Alaniz sat in hay leaning against Milo, her beef project.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said. “It’s definitely bittersweet.”

The county’s most southern 4-H club brought six steer and 13 sheep to fair at the northern end of the county, members said.

In addition to the junior livestock exhibits, the fair will offer assorted free entertainment, including a kids pedal tractor pull, a trackless train and a petting zoo.

New attractions include Wizards Challenge with Enchanted Forest Animals; DockDogs, with canines diving, jumping and splashing in a pool of water; and The Chicken Rider, involving stilt-walking puppeteers.

The fair will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. all five days, with the carnival staying open until midnight.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for youth ages 6 to 11, $8 for people 62 years and older, and free for children 5 and younger. Daily unlimited carnival ride wristbands are $30. Parking is $7.

A number of theme days are planned with discounted admission tickets for certain hours. Wednesday is Dollar Day, with everyone admitted for $1 until 5 p.m. Thursday is Senior Day, with senior citizens admitted for $1 all day and others admitted for $3 before 3 p.m.

On Friday, general admission is $3 before 3 p.m., before regular pricing returns. Saturday is Military and Law Enforcement Day with personnel and their families admitted for free all day.

Main stage performances are planned at 7:30 p.m. with Parmalee on Wednesday, The Pointer Sisters on Thursday, Dwight Yoakam on Friday, and rock ’n’ roll legends Creedence Clearwater Revisited on Saturday. The concerts are free with paid admission to the fair.

A destruction derby is planned for Saturday with gates opening at 5 p.m. and action starting at 6 p.m. The separate ticketed event costs $12 for general admission and $18 for box seats.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

