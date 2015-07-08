Barrett O’Gorman Elected Board Chair for Scholarship Foundation; Two New Directors Appointed

Advice

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s Board of Directors has elected Barrett O’Gorman as its chair for a two-year term.

The board also appointed new board members Fred Przekop and Jennifer Rapp.

O’Gorman is an attorney with significant expertise in estate planning, trust administration, probate, real estate and business law. He and his wife, Jill, are partners in O’Gorman & O’Gorman LLP, a Goleta-based law practice.

O’Gorman has been a Scholarship Foundation board member since 1995. He previously served on the Board of Directors of the Foundation for Girsh Park and was a member of the Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary Club.

“The Scholarship Foundation is extremely fortunate to have in its board chair such an experienced and talented person,” said Candace Winkler, SFSB’s new president and CEO as of July 6. “Barrett has been a tremendously active board member. Over the past 20 years, he has participated in some of our most influential committees, including finance, governance and student aid. His passion for helping local students access higher education is unmatched, and I look forward to working with him as I assume my role at the foundation.”

O’Gorman succeeds Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. Garufis steps down from the board and joins the Scholarship Foundation’s Past Presidents Council.

Przekop is a managing director and portfolio manager at First Republic Investment Management.

Prior to joining First Republic, he was a portfolio manager at Starbuck Tisdale & Associates. In addition to his expertise in managing investment portfolios for individuals, Przekop has notable experience in the areas of institutional fixed income management, corporate financial planning, and financial software application development.

Rapp is currently the director of value added services at AppFolio, a Goleta-based company that creates cloud-based software to help small and mid-sized businesses more effectively market, manage and grow their business.

Prior to returning to Santa Barbara, where she grew up, Rapp lived in the Bay Area and worked in technology and education.

By joining the Scholarship Foundation board, she follows in the footsteps of her mother, Joanne Rapp, who led the board of directors from 1993-95.

“Fred and Jennifer are already great assets to the foundation,” Winkler said. “Through their diverse professional and personal backgrounds, they bring multidimensional perspective to the board’s deliberations and they are terrific ambassadors of our mission.”

— Raissa Smorol is the development director for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.