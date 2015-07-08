Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:39 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Barrett O’Gorman Elected Board Chair for Scholarship Foundation; Two New Directors Appointed

By Raissa Smorol for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | July 8, 2015 | 2:30 p.m.

OGorman
Barrett O’Gorman

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s Board of Directors has elected Barrett O’Gorman as its chair for a two-year term.

The board also appointed new board members Fred Przekop and Jennifer Rapp.

O’Gorman is an attorney with significant expertise in estate planning, trust administration, probate, real estate and business law. He and his wife, Jill, are partners in O’Gorman & O’Gorman LLP, a Goleta-based law practice.

O’Gorman has been a Scholarship Foundation board member since 1995. He previously served on the Board of Directors of the Foundation for Girsh Park and was a member of the Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary Club.

“The Scholarship Foundation is extremely fortunate to have in its board chair such an experienced and talented person,” said Candace Winkler, SFSB’s new president and CEO as of July 6. “Barrett has been a tremendously active board member. Over the past 20 years, he has participated in some of our most influential committees, including finance, governance and student aid. His passion for helping local students access higher education is unmatched, and I look forward to working with him as I assume my role at the foundation.”

O’Gorman succeeds Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. Garufis steps down from the board and joins the Scholarship Foundation’s Past Presidents Council.

Przekop is a managing director and portfolio manager at First Republic Investment Management.

Prior to joining First Republic, he was a portfolio manager at Starbuck Tisdale & Associates. In addition to his expertise in managing investment portfolios for individuals, Przekop has notable experience in the areas of institutional fixed income management, corporate financial planning, and financial software application development.

Rapp
Jennifer Rapp

Przekop
Fred Przekop

Rapp is currently the director of value added services at AppFolio, a Goleta-based company that creates cloud-based software to help small and mid-sized businesses more effectively market, manage and grow their business.

Prior to returning to Santa Barbara, where she grew up, Rapp lived in the Bay Area and worked in technology and education.

By joining the Scholarship Foundation board, she follows in the footsteps of her mother, Joanne Rapp, who led the board of directors from 1993-95.

“Fred and Jennifer are already great assets to the foundation,” Winkler said. “Through their diverse professional and personal backgrounds, they bring multidimensional perspective to the board’s deliberations and they are terrific ambassadors of our mission.”

— Raissa Smorol is the development director for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 