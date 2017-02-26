Barricaded Carpinteria Man Subdued With Help of Sheriff’s K-9

Suspect arrested on multiple charges, including battering an elderly resident, after standoff in fortified garage

A Carpinteria man was taken into custody Sunday, with the help of a K-9 team, after barricading himself inside a garage, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Lionel Torres, 41, was booked into County Jail on charges of battery, elder abuse, false imprisonment, resisting arrest with injury, trespassing and battery on a police officer, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

His bail was set at $50,000.

Deputies were first called to the residence in the 1200 block of Franciscan Court early Sunday to a report of a domestic dispute.

They contacted Torres, who was described as “compliant,” and told him not to return to the residence, Hoover said.

Shortly before 1 p.m., however, she said they were called back to the home after Torres was reported to be forcing his way inside.

“Once inside, Torres allegedly battered an elderly resident,” Hoover said. “As deputies arrived, Torres fled into a de-attached garage. Torres barricaded himself inside the garage, and refused to cooperate or communicate with sheriff’s deputies.”

Deputies established a perimeter and evacuated neighbors.

They then were able to access the garage, which had been fortified from the inside, Hoover said.

“Torres violently resisted arrest, and the K-9 was deployed,” she said. “The K-9 apprehended Torres, leaving minor injuries.”

Torres was treated at a local hospital before being taken to jail.

Two deputies suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, Hoover said.

