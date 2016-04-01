Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:48 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Man Barricaded in Condominium Surrenders After Allegedly Threatening Police

Incident on 3700 block of Greggory Way in Santa Barbara began with a domestic-disturbance call

Santa Barbara police officers use the department’s armored Bearcat vehicle Friday night while trying to subdue a man who was barricaded in a condominium and making threats towards law enforcement. He later surrendered. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | {update} 10:36 a.m. | April 1, 2016 | 10:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara police responded Friday night to a condominium building where a man was barricaded and allegedly making threats toward law enforcement.

Several hours later, shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, the man surrendered and was taken into custody, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The incident began at about 9:30 p.m., when officers responded to a domestic-disturbance call on the 3700 block of Greggory Way, Harwood said.

A woman and 2-year-old child were able to get out the unit, Harwood said, but the man, identified as Mario Andrew Edwards, 42, barricaded himself inside, Harwood said.

Numerous police patrol units were called to the scene, along with two K-9 units from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The Police Department’s armored Bearcat vehicle also was dispatched, Harwood said.

Later, a SWAT team and crisis-negotiation team were sent in to assist. The crisis negotiators spoke with Edwards, and he eventually surrendered, Harwood said.

No injuries were reported.

Edwards was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic battery, making terrorist threats, resisting arrest and child endangerment, Harwood said.

There were reports that police evacuated some residents from nearby condos.

Greggory Way is a loop road on the east side of Hitchcock Way, midway between State Street and Highway 101.

