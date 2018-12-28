Deputies Respond to Barricaded Subject, Issue Shelter in Place for Orcutt Neighborhood

Roads blocked in Oakhill Estates area as law enforcement stage for an incident involving a barricaded subject, Sheriff's Department says

Residents of Oakhill Estates in southern Orcutt were alerted to shelter in place Friday night as law enforcement responded to the area.

The incident, which began around 8 p.m., involves a barricaded subject in the area, Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Friday night.

Several roads were blocked off preventing even residents from reaching their homes in the Oakhill Estates area, which is a gated community south of Rice Ranch Road at the southern edge of Orcutt.

As of 11 p.m., a line of neighbors was at a roadblock, waiting to get into the neighborhood as nighttime temperatures dipped into the 30s.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management posted messages on social media saying the Sheriff's Department wants residents in the Oakhill Estates to “shelter in place until further notice due to an unfolding situation on Oakhill Drive.”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department set up a command post at a nearby church on East Rice Ranch Road, and a Bearcat armored vehicle responded to the scene, according to emergency dispatch radio traffic.

Additional details were not immediately available.

