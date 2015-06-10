Barry Cappello Heads UCLA School of Law National Reunion Challenge

A. Barry Cappello, a 1965 graduate of the UCLA School of Law, was the chair for the school’s National Reunion Challenge that helped raise more than $550,000 to support scholarships for incoming students.

The yearlong effort culminated in a weekend of events on the UCLA campus attended by alumni from the class of 1965 and every class year going forward ending with 5 and 0. About 400 alumni took part.

“I look back on law school as a great time in my life, largely due to my classmates and wonderful professors,” Cappello said. “Law schools are the incubators of the lawyers and judges that fight for justice and preserve the Anglo American legal system where disputes are settled civilly, not at the point of a gun. Through the years, UCLA Law has always been a destination for the best and the brightest. I feel a great depth of gratitude to UCLA School of Law for the education I received.”

Cappello is managing partner of the Santa Barbara law firm Cappello & Noël LLP. He has successfully tried jury trials with total verdicts in excess of $300 million and negotiated over $1 billion in settlements and workouts for his clients.

— Diane Zakian Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Cappello & Noël LLP.