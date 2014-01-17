Barry Cappello, Leila Noel of Santa Barbara Named Among 2014 Super Lawyers

A. Barry Cappello and Leila Noël, partners in the Santa Barbara law firm of Cappello & Noël LLP, have been named as two of the top attorneys in Southern California for 2014 by Super Lawyers Southern California magazine.

No more than 5 percent of lawyers in California receive this honor.

Cappello has been named a Super Lawyer since 2007 and Noël since 2012. Both represent plaintiffs in lender liability matters, complex business litigation, class actions and catastrophic personal injury cases. They often co-try the firm’s largest cases, and have obtained jury verdicts and negotiated settlements in excess of $1 billion on behalf of their clients.

Each year, a research team at Super Lawyers undertakes independent research as well as reviews peer nominations and evaluations. It also makes good-standing and disciplinary checks of thousands of attorneys. Only attorneys receiving the highest marks qualify as a Super Lawyer. Super Lawyers recognized Cappello and Noël for their legal success in business litigation.

Since 2007, the National Trial Lawyers Association has listed Cappello as a "Top 100 Trial Attorney" in Southern California and he has been named to the "Best Lawyers in America" since 1994.

In 2013, Noël was named one of the "Top 100 Women Lawyers" in California by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals. Noël was the only attorney selected for the list between the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles.

For more information on Cappello & Noël, click here or call 805.564.2444.

— Diane Zakian Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Cappello & Noël LLP.