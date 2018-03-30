Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf Marks 70th Anniversary

The Central Coast accounting firm of Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP (BPW) is celebrating its 70th anniversary, and to honor the milestone, BPW is launching a pledge to perform 70 acts of kindness in 2018.

Some of the acts already have been completed; some will be random acts of kindness; and others will be deep-rooted traditions of the firm. For more information and to learn how to get involved, visit https://www.bpw.com/in-the-news/70-acts-kindness-2018/.

In the early days, BPW was a family-run business. The partners’ wives managed the billing using hand-crank adding machines, and employees tracked hours manually.

While a modest operation, Stan Bartlett, Phil Pringle and Walt Wolf set a foundation steeped in values and reputable standards.

“I often think of the founding partners and strive to uphold their vision for the firm,” said Scott Hadley, managing partner.

“They had a strong belief in quality, client service and giving back to the community, and I think we have carried on that legacy with strength," Hadley said.

"We hire the best minds, go above and beyond for our clients and are involved with over 50 local nonprofits through various boards and sponsorships,” he said.

Today, the firm is owned and operated by a group that includes fourth-generation partners. The partners lead a firm that has evolved to be a sustainable institution with enduring values, allowing rewarding career paths for generations.

Some have chosen BPW to build a lifelong career with the firm.

BPW believes that dedication can be attributed to the firm's progressive investment in its people and processes, offering ongoing training, integrating new-age technology and staying at the forefront of industry standards.

Perhaps one of BPW’s greatest honors is serving clients who have been with them for generations, some for 50 or more years.

BPW has maintained this loyalty and relevance by operating with intention and innovation in mind.

It has recently seen focused growth in the technology, real estate and professional services industries, aligning the firm’s experience with high demand areas on the Central Coast.

BPW has also built out its client accounting services division to respond to the varied needs of the firm’s diverse client base.

As entrepreneurship continues to rise, BPW is seeing more outsourced accounting needs such as bookkeeping, payroll and reporting services. Listening and responding to clients’ needs has been a cornerstone to the firm’s success the last seven decades.



BPW serves clients with sophisticated accounting needs all over the world, both small and large businesses, and the Santa Barbara community.



BPW has been nationally recognized by Accounting Today as one of the best accounting firms to work for; highlighted by the Pacific Coast Business Times in its business awards sections; and has received customer satisfaction awards from Microsoft for its consulting service in the credit union industry.

As Stan Bartlett trained new employees, he said, “You work with the firm, not for the firm.”

His words resonate in the halls of BPW, a reflection of the firm's continuing collaborative environment and team-focused approach.

“While the times will continue to change, BPW will carry on the torch of our founders,” Hadley said. “We are proud of our achievements over the past 70 years, but look forward to paving the way for exciting new opportunities on the horizon.”

— Joanie Thompson for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLC.