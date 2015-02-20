Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Baseball Scout Gary Woods, a San Marcos High Grad, Dies

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 20, 2015 | 3:37 p.m.

Gary Woods, a Major League Baseball scout and former player who attended San Marcos High School, passed away Thursday at his Solvang home, according to a report on the Chicago White Sox website.

Woods, 60, who had been a scout with the White Sox for the last several years, reportedly suffered a heart attack.

A standout athlete in high school and at Santa Barbara City College, Woods served as a coach with the Santa Barbara Foresters semi-pro baseball team.

 “The Forester family lost not only a wonderful coach and mentor but a dear friend, father, and brother to so many,” said manager Bill Pintard in a statement on the team's website.

“His players were like his sons, and he cared so much for all of them. He will be dearly missed by all of us but never forgotten. Rest in peace, our brother.”

Woods played nine seasons in the pros, beginning in the 1975 with the Oakland Athletics, who drafted him in 1973.

A right-handed batter, he also served stints with the Chicago Cubs, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros, and had a lifetime batting average of .243.

Funeral arrangements for Woods were pending Friday.

